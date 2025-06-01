Ministry of Climate Change & Environment launches first National Agricultural Guidance Forum to drive sustainable transformation

Al Ain [UAE] June 1 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) launched the first National Agricultural Guidance Forum to support sustainable agricultural transformation, foster knowledge exchange and highlight its role in empowering farmers and promoting the latest climate-smart agricultural innovations and best practices.

The forum was held on the sidelines of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025, organised by MOCCAE from 28 to 31 May at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The first edition of the forum featured a series of key panel discussions on farmer empowerment, the role of women in agricultural guidance, practical extension advice and the role of International Organisations in agricultural guidance. It also spotlighted exemplary case studies and inspiring models in agricultural guidance and farmer capacity-building.

In his address, Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: "This forum is particularly timely, as the UAE's agriculture sector is undergoing a significant transformation, recognising it as key for both food security and sustainable development. Hosting this national event is a strategic move to establish agricultural guidance services as a critical support system for farmers, helping them develop their skills and practices. By translating cutting-edge knowledge and technologies into practical, on-the-ground applications, the event highlights the Ministry's commitment to agricultural guidance officers as the essential link between research institutions and working farms."

Al Hammadi said that the forum aligns with the climate and economic challenges currently impacting the agricultural sector. HE noted that agricultural guidance is a fundamental pillar in enabling farmers to optimise their use of resources and improve production quality. Furthermore, the forum provides a strategic platform for fostering collaboration between federal and local entities, particularly MOCCAE and Environment and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, to drive the sector's progress through innovative policies and initiatives. These efforts aim to produce practical outcomes and recommendations that support the UAE's goals of sustainable food security and a smart, modern agricultural economy.

Dr. Waleed Abouel Hassan, Senior Natural Resources Officer, FAO Subregional Office for the GCC States and Yemen said: "The launch of the first National Agricultural Guidance Forum marks a strategic milestone in the UAE's journey toward sustainable agricultural transformation. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reaffirms its commitment to supporting this transformation by strengthening partnerships, promoting knowledge exchange, and advancing extension programmes that empower farmers to adopt smart and efficient agricultural practices. Agricultural guidance is no longer a choice--it is a necessity to achieve food security, address climate challenges, and enable youth and women to play an active role in the agricultural sector."

A session titled Empowering Farmers: Success Stories through Real Farmer Interactions, moderated by Eng. Slama Khamis Alkaabi from MOCCAE , featured Eng. Amna Salem Al Ameri from the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and Eng. Bassam Ismail Al Shobaki from MOCCAE. The speakers presented a series of success stories that demonstrated the impact of technical, financial and marketing support in transforming agricultural challenges into bankable opportunities. The session highlighted pathways for transitioning from traditional farming to more sustainable, profitable practices.

During a session titled Women in Agricultural Extension: Challenges and Opportunities, Eng. Fatima Mohammed Bin Tarsh and Eng. Fatima Saif Al Kaabi from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and Eng. Jamia Rashid Al Zeyoudi from MOCCAE, discussed the growing role of Emirati women in transforming the sector through their work in agricultural extension. The session explored opportunities for the professional development of female extension agents and mechanisms. The session was moderated by Laila Ahmed Al Dhaheri from MOCCAE. A lecture titled Field Schools Experience in the UAE, presented by Eng. Momin Jilani, The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), focused on the field school model as an effective tool for empowering farmers through participatory learning, knowledge exchange, and hands-on field training. The approach aims to strengthen farmers' skills.

The forum concluded with a panel discussion titled Important Steps and Tips for Successful Agricultural Guidance, featuring Eng. Jamal Mahmoud Al Naqbi MOCCAE and Eng. Mohammed Ahmed Al Balooshi from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. The panel was moderated by Sheikha Al Abdouli from MOCCAE. It discussed the key factors influencing the effectiveness of agricultural guidance programmes and highlighted best practices that support farmers, boost productivity, and reinforce the role of agricultural extension as a pillar of food security.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025 is organised within the framework of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, launched to realise the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for expanding green spaces across the UAE. The event features the participation of 22 federal and government Entities, alongside more than 40 private companies and over 20 startups operating in the field of agriculture. Additionally, four national universities are contributing through their extensive research capabilities, thereby making a significant scientific contribution to the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition, alongside participation from numerous schools. (ANI/WAM)

