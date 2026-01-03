Ministry of Defence announces completion of UAE Armed Forces' return from Yemen

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 3 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced the completion of the return of all UAE Armed Forces personnel from the Republic of Yemen.

The Ministry stated that the return of UAE forces follows the implementation of a previously announced decision to conclude the remaining counter-terrorism missions. The process has been conducted in a manner that ensured the safety of all personnel and was carried out in coordination with all relevant partners. (ANI/WAM)

