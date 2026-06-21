Ministry of Jal Shakti celebrates 12th International Yoga Day 2026 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): As part of the nationwide celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga 2026, the Ministry of Jal Shakti organised a Yoga Day programme at District Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, reaffirming its commitment to promoting wellness, environmental stewardship, and sustainable living.

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The event reflected the Government of India's continuous efforts to encourage yoga as a way of life and further the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose initiatives have played a transformative role in making yoga a global movement promoting health, well-being, and harmony with nature.

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The programme was graced by VL Kantha Rao, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Ashok KK Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation from officials of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), allied departments, representatives of non-governmental organisations, volunteers associated with weekly Yamuna cleaning drives, members of the Yamuna Task Force, school children, youth groups, and stakeholders actively engaged in environmental conservation and river rejuvenation efforts.

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A large-scale mass yoga session formed the central feature of the event, emphasising the significance of yoga in achieving physical fitness, mental wellness, and inner balance. Participants from diverse backgrounds joined together to promote a shared vision of healthy living and collective well-being.

As part of the celebrations, a plantation drive was also undertaken under the nationwide campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", reinforcing the message of nurturing nature and restoring ecological balance. The initiative highlighted the close connection between individual well-being and the health of natural ecosystems. (ANI)

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