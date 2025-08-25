DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Ministry of Tourism financing guided tours for Israeli tourism month

Ministry of Tourism financing guided tours for Israeli tourism month

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:50 PM Aug 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Tourism will finance guided tours as part of Israeli Tourism Month, with an investment of 10 million Shekels (USD 2.9 million) to encourage domestic tourism and strengthen the general activity of tourism businesses throughout the country.

Advertisement

As part of the project, the Ministry of Tourism calls on tour guides to take an active part in experiential and inspiring tours that will take place throughout the country.

Israeli Tourism Month will include a series of events, performances, hotel benefits, tours, and more.

Advertisement

The project is expected to attract about 100,000 visitors during the month, with a different focus of activity each week in different areas of the country. Along with the guides, businesses from the accommodation, food, culture and sports sectors were also invited to participate, as part of a broad call that the ministry published last week. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts