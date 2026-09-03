“Minority, majority are not primary issues, let us all consider ourselves Bangladeshis”: PM Tarique Rahman at Janmashtami event

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 3 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has extended Janmashtami greetings to the members of the Hindu community in the country and said the country belongs to all its citizens and they have equal rights.

He urged people to strengthen religious harmony, tolerance, mutual respect, and bonds of affection.

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Janmashtami 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, September 4. Speaking at a programme at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the national capital, in which prominent members of the Hindu community were present, Rahman said that identities like 'minority' or 'majority' are not primary issues in today’s global world and all citizens should consider themselves Bangladeshi.

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He highlighted the spirit of inclusivity and unity. Honourariums were also distributed among priests and caretakers on the occasion.

In significant remarks, he said, “religion is personal, but the right to security belongs to all”.

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"A state and society consist of people from various religions and viewpoints. This diversity is the true beauty of society. In today's programme, those considered 'minority' or 'majority'—when visiting Europe or America, all of us become the so-called 'minority.' Therefore, in today's global village, identities like 'minority' or 'majority' are not primary issues. Instead, let us all consider ourselves Bangladeshi," he said.

He said people have coexisted peacefully in Bangladesh from time immemorial.

"From time immemorial, people of all faiths, beliefs, and backgrounds in Bangladesh have coexisted peacefully, observing their respective religions and cultures with mutual respect, harmony, and goodwill," he said.

"We must all remain vigilant so that anti-social forces cannot rise again and no one can destroy our existing harmony. Maintaining the bond of mutual goodwill and unity in society is every citizen's responsibility. I call upon everyone, let us strengthen our religious harmony, tolerance, mutual respect, and bonds of affection," he added.

He reaffirmed that equal rights for all citizens as the cornerstone of a democratic society.

"This country belongs to you, to me, to all of us. As citizens, our rights in this country are equal. Living according to one's religious beliefs and culture is a fundamental constitutional right of every citizen. The current government believes, and the BNP believes, that 'Religion belongs to the individual; the State belongs to everyone.' Religion is personal, but the right to security belongs to all." (ANI)

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