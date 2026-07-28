New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's official visit to China focused on discussions to advance bilateral relations, including trade and economic cooperation, cultural ties, people-to-people exchanges and maintaining peace and tranquillity along the India-China border areas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Addressing a media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Misri visited China from July 27 to July 28 and held a series of high-level meetings in Beijing, including discussions on implementing the guidance provided by the leaders of both countries for bilateral relations.

Advertisement

"The Foreign Secretary paid an official visit to China from July 27th to 28th. He started his official engagements in Beijing with a meeting with His Excellency Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. They discussed ways to deepen implementation of the guidance of the two leaders for bilateral relations," Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

The MEA spokesperson said Misri also met his Chinese counterpart Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, where both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties.

"Both sides discussed bilateral relations in their entirety and discussed means of advancing the vision of the two leaders that India and China are partners and development opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes across trade and economic ties, culture, and people-to-people exchanges," he said.

Advertisement

Jaiswal added that both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas.

"Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas," the spokesperson said.

During his visit, Misri also held a meeting with Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), where discussions were held on enhancing bilateral exchanges at political and people-to-people levels.

The Embassy of India in Beijing, in a post on X, said Misri's meeting with Sun Haiyan focused on deepening the implementation of the guidance of the leaders for bilateral relations, including addressing issues of priority for both sides and promoting political, people-to-people, academic and think-tank exchanges.

The Indian Embassy also shared details of Misri's meeting with Hua Chunying, stating that both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed ways to advance cooperation through mutually beneficial outcomes in trade, economic ties, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

On Tuesday, Misri met Li Wentang, Vice President of the Central Party School (National Academy of Governance) of the Communist Party of China. The Embassy said Misri was briefed on the historical significance of the school, its intellectual contributions and academic programmes, while both sides discussed possible areas for future cooperation and exchanges.

The Foreign Secretary's visit comes as India and China continue efforts to maintain dialogue and engagement on bilateral issues, including border-related matters and broader cooperation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)