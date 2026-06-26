DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Missile alert goes off in Dubai but authorities quickly tell public to 'disregard warning'

Missile alert goes off in Dubai but authorities quickly tell public to 'disregard warning'

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the warning just after 5:15 pm

article_Author
AP
Dubai, Updated At : 07:33 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates on Friday sounded an incoming missile alert for Dubai but shortly afterward told the public to "disregard the previous warning," an indication that it was likely triggered by mistake.

Advertisement

The brief text message from the UAE's Interior Ministry, the first of its kind during the Iran war, seemed to signal an accidental alert that went out to the public. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the warning just after 5:15 pm local time.

Advertisement

The authorities did not elaborate. The mobile phone alerted startled many in Dubai, the first in weeks since the ceasefire in the war.

Advertisement

Iran is suspected of launching a drone attack against a tanker off the coast of Oman on Thursday as Tehran increasingly challenges the region and the US over its control of the Strait of Hormuz, even with the current interim deal in the Iran war.

A short time after the alert, the Emiratis said there was a telephone call between Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. It quoted Sheikh Abdullah as telling Araghchi that the UAE "emphasised the importance of full commitment" to the interim deal between Iran and the United States.

Advertisement

"Serious diplomacy and responsible dialogue are the optimal path for addressing all regional and international crises," it said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts