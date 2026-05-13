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Home / World / Missing Baloch youth found dead in Kech; rights groups allege custodial killing

Missing Baloch youth found dead in Kech; rights groups allege custodial killing

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ANI
Updated At : 05:45 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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Kech [Balochistan], May 13 (ANI): The body of a young man who had reportedly been missing for several months has been recovered in Balochistan's Kech district, according to a report by The Balochistan Post. According to the report, the deceased was identified as Burhanuddin, son of Mohammad Naeem and a resident of the Zamuran region of Kech.

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Local sources quoted by The Balochistan Post stated that Burhanuddin was allegedly taken from his residence in Turbat's Beg Miri area on October 28, 2025. Family members and local activists alleged that individuals described as "death squads," accompanied by officials from Pakistan's Military Intelligence, were involved in the operation.

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According to The Balochistan Post, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) claimed the family spent over six months searching for information about his whereabouts before his body was returned. The organisation alleged that the body showed visible signs of torture and accused authorities of keeping him in custody during the period of disappearance.

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The report by The Balochistan Post further stated that BYC described the incident as part of a broader pattern of enforced disappearances and alleged extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. The group also urged international human rights organisations and the global community to take note of the situation in the region.

Pakistan continues to face serious allegations over enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, particularly in regions such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly raised concerns about missing activists, students, and political workers allegedly taken by security agencies without legal process.

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Families of the missing persons often stage protests demanding information about their loved ones. Rights organisations claim many victims are later found dead, while authorities deny involvement. The issue has triggered international concern, with calls for transparent investigations, accountability, and protection of human rights in the affected regions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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