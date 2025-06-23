Mob attacks former Chief Election Commissioner in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 23 (ANI): Bangladesh's former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nurul Huda was attacked and physically assaulted by a mob in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, late on Sunday.

In a video footage that went viral on social media, a group of people were seen pelting the former CEC with shoes while he was in police custody. Some people hit him on his cheek with their shoes. The mob also shouted various slogans. He was wearing a lungi and a T-shirt when police arrested him and took him away.

Nurul Huda, a retired secretary of the Bangladesh government, served as the country's Chief Election Commissioner from 2017 to 2022.

The 2018 general elections were held while he was CEC. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League won a landslide victory in those elections.

"Former Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda was arrested by the Uttara Police Station in the capital on Sunday, June 22, in a specific case. The chaotic situation created by the "mob" and physical assault of the accused has come to the attention of the government", the Bangladesh interim government said in a statement.

"The government is requesting all citizens of the country not to take the law into their own hands again", it added.

According to the statement, all accused persons will be tried as per the laws of the land, and the court will decide on the matters and persons under trial.

"Attacking and physically assaulting the accused is illegal, against the rule of law and a criminal offence. Law enforcement will identify all those who create a "mob" and create a chaotic situation and take appropriate action," the statement said.

"All citizens are being requested to play a tolerant role in the struggle for establishing justice", the statement said.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power in a student-led uprising in August last year. Hasina fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed. Since the change of power in August last year, mob attacks have been carried out on various individuals and institutions. (ANI)

