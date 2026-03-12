DT
Home / World / MoCA closely monitoring air travel situation in West Asia: Indian carriers resume flights to Riyadh

MoCA closely monitoring air travel situation in West Asia: Indian carriers resume flights to Riyadh

ANI
Updated At : 10:35 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the West Asia region and its impact on air travel between India and countries in the region. Airlines are undertaking necessary operational adjustments in view of the prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and the orderly conduct of flight operations.

According to an official statement from MoCA, in this context, flight operations by Indian carriers to/from Riyadh have resumed from March 12, 2026. On the first day of resumption, three services are being operated to Mumbai by Air India and IndiGo, and one service to Calicut by Air India Express, thereby restoring important air connectivity between India and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the period February 28 to March 11 2026, a total of 1,50,457 air passengers travelled from the Gulf countries to India.

Further, Indian carriers have scheduled 57 inbound flights on March 12, 2026, from various cities in West Asia, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Sharjah, subject to operational feasibility and prevailing conditions, a release stated.

The Ministry is maintaining close coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders to facilitate smooth passenger movement. Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period.

Passengers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding flight schedules and travel arrangements.

The Ministry will continue to review the situation and provide further updates as necessary, a release added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

