Model of Earth’s surface reveals past 100 million years, may predict future

Scientists today have published new research revealing a detailed and dynamic model of the Earth’s surface over the past 100 million years.

For the first time, the research provides a high-resolution understanding of how today’s geophysical landscapes were created and how millions of tonnes of sediment have flowed to the oceans, according to the research.

Climate, tectonics and time combine to create powerful forces that craft the face of our planet. Add the gradual sculpting of the Earth’s surface by rivers and what to us seems solid as rock is constantly changing.

However, our understanding of this dynamic process has at best been patchy.

“To predict the future, we must understand the past. But our geological models have only provided a fragmented understanding of how our planet’s recent physical features formed,” said lead author Tristan Salles from the University of Sydney School of Geosciences, Australia.

“If you look for a continuous model of the interplay between river basins, global-scale erosion and sediment deposition at high resolution for the past 100 million years, it just doesn’t exist,” said Salles.

“So, this is a big advance. It’s not only a tool to help us investigate the past but will help scientists understand and predict the future, as well,” said Salles. Working with scientists in France, University of Sydney geoscientists have published this new model in the journal Science.

The model will allow scientists to test different theories as to how the Earth’s surface will respond to changing climate and tectonic forces.