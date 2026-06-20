New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday raised brows on India's silence after an Israeli Minister threatened of "burning down the whole of Lebanon"--underlining that it harms the country's interests.

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In a sharply worded post on X, he noted that while the Iran-US peace pact has been welcomed with caution across the world, statements by senior Israeli leader poses threat to peace and security.

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"The US-Iran MOU, which has been welcomed with caution around the world, is facing several threats. The biggest danger among these comes from Israel. A person holding a top position like Israel's Minister of National Security has just spoken of burning down the whole of Lebanon."

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He questioned India's silence and the Centre saying, "But as always, the Modi government is completely silent. The Prime Minister's blind devotion to Israel is harming our country's interests, just so that the interests of the Modani empire remain secure in some way."

अमेरिका-ईरान MOU, जिसका दुनिया भर में सावधानी के साथ स्वागत किया गया है, कई खतरों का सामना कर रहा है। इनमें सबसे बड़ा खतरा इजराइल की ओर से है। इजराइल के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा मंत्री जैसे शीर्ष पद पर बैठे व्यक्ति ने अभी-अभी पूरे लेबनान को जलाने की बात कही है। लेकिन हमेशा की तरह मोदी… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 20, 2026

The General Secretary in charge of Communications' remarks come amid rising hostilities between Israel and Lebanon.

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In a highly inflammatory post on X, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security of Israel, called for the intensification of military actions in Lebanon--remarks which have drawn widespread condemnation.

"For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn!" he wrote on X.

The National Security Minister further said, "With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn."

He said that Israel's supreme duty is to protect its citizens and the soldiers of the IDF, "and this commitment takes precedence over every other consideration."

He further said, "Enough with the ping-pong. In the Middle East, you don't win with measured responses and restraint--you need to go berserk. To obliterate. To crush the terror." (ANI)

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