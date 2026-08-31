Modi-Pezeshkian talks carry "special chemistry" amid changing West Asia dynamics: M J Akbar on SCO Summit meeting

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The bilateral engagement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian carries "very special chemistry" against the backdrop of changing geopolitical dynamics in West Asia, particularly following the recent Mecca Pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, according to former Union Minister of State for External Affairs, M J Akbar.

Advertisement

Speaking on the strategic significance of the meeting on Monday held on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Akbar noted that while "Americans" view regional security alignments as alternatives to traditional umbrellas, India and Iran share a much deeper, civilisational foundation that relies on direct, independent bilateral diplomacy over "multilateral fluff."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"PM Modi's meeting with the Iranian President acquires a very special chemistry in the context of the recent Mecca Pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan. The Americans certainly believe that the Pact is a replacement for the American Umbrella against Iran. But in the longer analysis, India and Iran are civilisational nations with a deep sense of identity, nations with a deep sense of confidence who believe that bilateral bonds are far more effective than multilateral fluff," he said.

Elaborating on how Tehran distinguishes its relations with New Delhi compared to Islamabad, Akbar shared insights relayed to him by a senior Iranian diplomat regarding the core perception of India in Iran's foreign policy calculus.

Advertisement

"When India disagrees with Iran, we in Tehran know it is because India's national interest differs from Iran's, which is perfectly understandable. But when Pakistan disagrees with Iran, it is because it is doing so under American instructions," the former MoS quoted the Iranian diplomat as saying.

He added that Iran views Pakistan as a "dependent state," whereas India is widely recognised and respected in Tehran as a truly "independent country."

"They believe, and there is a lot of evidence for that, that Pakistan is a dependent State and India is an independent country," Akbar said.

The bilateral meeting today between PM Modi and President Pezeshkian, their first in two years, focused on expanding trade, deepening strategic ties, and addressing regional security issues, with India reiterating its backing for dialogue and diplomatic efforts to ensure long-term peace and stability in West Asia.

PM Modi also urged the protection of commercial shipping and insisted that seafarers and civilians must not be harmed amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Reiterating India's readiness to closely cooperate with Iran in multilateral organisations, including BRICS and SCO, Prime Minister Modi conveyed to Pezeshkian that he looked forward to welcoming the Iranian President to India for the BRICS Summit scheduled in New Delhi on September 12-13.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed New Delhi's resolve to "expand and diversify" bilateral trade channels with Iran, emphasising the country's dedication to deepening historic ties across multiple domains. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)