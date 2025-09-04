A photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit has reignited debate over a possible shift in global power dynamics.

The image, showing the leaders smiling and engaging warmly, has been interpreted by many analysts as a symbol of a rising Asia-led geopolitical realignment.

Held in Tianjin, China, the SCO summit brought together several nations that have been increasingly at odds with the United States, especially under the administration of President Donald Trump.

These countries have faced steep US tariffs and diplomatic friction, contributing to what some call the formation of a new anti-Western bloc.

US political commentator Van Jones, speaking on CNN, described the gathering as a potentially historic moment, calling it a sign of a "new world order."

CNN host Van Jones says 🗣️"The image of Xi, Putin & Modi together should send chills down the spine of every American. The West is trapped; it's all versus us. It's a dagger pointed at the heart of the West."#USA | #Russia | #China | #India pic.twitter.com/K4HHP8UtP8 — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) September 4, 2025

“That image of Xi Jinping with Putin, with Modi from India, with the leader of Iran, with the leader of North Korea — that should send a chill down the spine of every American

Photographs showed PM Modi clasping Putin’s hand and laughing, Xi Jinping smiling as the trio exchanged greetings, and other warm moments, including an embrace between Modi and Putin. The scene was seen as projecting unity among nations that are often labeled in the West as forming an "axis of upheaval" — including China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

According to The New York Times, the display was a deliberate message: the strengthening alliance between Xi and Putin signaled a challenge to the Western-led world order, while India’s participation highlighted New Delhi’s intent to diversify its diplomatic relationships, particularly amid growing tensions with Washington over trade.

The Washington Post and CNN echoed similar sentiments, describing the summit as a showcase of a rising alternative to Western leadership, with the SCO now evolving from a regional forum into a significant geopolitical bloc.

President Xi, in his speech, emphasised the rejection of Cold War mentalities, power blocs, and unilateralism, advocating instead for a multipolar world and a fairer global governance system centered around the United Nations.

Meanwhile, President Trump responded with sarcasm on his Truth Social platform, writing: “May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America.”

The summit coincided with a major military parade in Beijing, commemorating the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II. Xi, Putin, and Kim appeared side by side as advanced Chinese military hardware was showcased to large crowds.

In his speech, Xi called for lasting peace and warned against returning to a world where "the strong prey on the weak."