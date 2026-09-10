Modi-Xi bilateral on BRICS sidelines on September 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12, top diplomatic sources told The Tribune.

The meeting will be the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders in India since the 2020 Galwan clash and is expected to be closely watched for its bearing on the efforts to stabilise India-China relations.

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Xi will arrive in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, being hosted by India on September 12 and 13. His visit will be the first to India in seven years.

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Sources said the Modi-Xi talks were likely to cover the overall state of bilateral relations, including the situation along the Line of Actual Control, trade and economic ties. The two countries have made efforts over the past two years to ease tensions along the border. The proposed meeting assumes significance as New Delhi and Beijing seek to move beyond the tensions triggered by the 2020 border clashes while continuing to address outstanding differences.

Trade and investment are also expected to figure in the discussions. Indian officials have been examining concerns relating to market access, investment restrictions and the import of high-technology items from China ahead of the BRICS summit.

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The BRICS Summit, to be organised at Bharat Mandapam, is expected to bring together leaders of the expanded 11-member grouping for discussions on trade, investment, technology, energy security, global governance and other international and regional issues.