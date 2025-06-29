Taiwan [Taiwan], June 29 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Education (MoE) is developing "China literacy" teaching materials for compulsory education aimed at enhancing students' media literacy and national identity, Ministry of Education Secretary-General Lin Po-chiao said, as reported by Taipei Times.

Advertisement

The curriculum will focus on six core topics: democratic processes and systems, democratic defense and resilience, media literacy and identifying disinformation, Chinese cognitive warfare against Taiwan, national identity, and cross-strait relations and the Chinese political system.

The initial draft comprises 13 sections that address key issues, including democratic fundamentals, media literacy, differences between Taiwan and China's social and cultural developments, and national and cultural identities.

Advertisement

Lin explained that while these topics are part of existing curriculum guidelines, they are considered "difficult issues" to teach effectively. To address this, the ministry has created more accessible teaching materials, including texts and test questions, to support teachers without increasing their workload.

The ministry emphasised that the Chinese literacy curriculum aims not to oppose China but to promote understanding, especially about democratic values, Taiwan's international status, and resilience against disinformation. The goal is to cultivate students' democratic values, defense awareness, and critical thinking, helping them build a strong sense of national identity.

Advertisement

Further integration of "China literacy" into subjects like history and Mandarin is planned to encourage interdisciplinary learning.

National Federation of Teachers' Unions president Hou Chun-liang highlighted the importance of respecting teachers' professional autonomy, calling the materials optional and supplementary, while urging the ministry to consult frontline teachers who have already incorporated related content.

Action Alliance on Basic Education president Wang Han-yang praised efforts to boost democratic defense but cautioned against oversimplifying China as merely a threat. He recommended pilot programs to gather feedback before implementing the full program.

Former Providence University President Michael Chen emphasised the importance of neutrality and transparent communication with students and parents.

Meanwhile, universities like Tamkang and National Cheng Kung are integrating China literacy with all-out defense courses to enhance college students' understanding of cross-strait relations. Institute for National Defense and Security Research associate researcher Tzeng Yi-suo called for diverse perspectives and professional teacher training to deepen critical thinking on China-related issues.

Taiwan's Ministry of Education's initiative to develop comprehensive Chinese literacy teaching materials represents a strategic and thoughtful approach to equipping students with the knowledge and critical skills necessary to navigate the complex realities of cross-strait relations.

By focusing on democratic values, media literacy, and national identity, the curriculum aims not only to inform but also to empower young learners to assess information critically and understand Taiwan's unique political and cultural position. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)