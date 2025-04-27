Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, University of Chinguetti sign agreement

Nouakchott [Mauritania], April 27 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Humanities has signed an agreement with the University of Chinguetti in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to provide scholarships for graduate students, conduct faculty and student exchange programmes, organise joint cultural and academic events, and develop educational programmes and curricula.

The agreement is part of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities' broader strategy to expand its network and partnerships in higher education and academic research and to strengthen its position regionally and internationally in line with the UAE's vision of academic excellence.

The agreement was signed by Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities; and Muhammad Taqi Allah Ould Talib Jeddo, President of the University of Chinguetti.

Among those attending the signing ceremony were Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the UAE's General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat; Sidi Yahya Ould Cheikhna Ould Lemrabet, Mauritania's Minister of Islamic Affairs and Original Education; Hamad Ghanem Hamad Al Mheiri, UAE Ambassador to Nouakchott; and Beitallah Ould Ahmed Lasoud, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Mauritania.

The agreement also includes initiatives to enhance research capabilities through the exchange of research projects, studies and articles, and their publication in peer-reviewed journals issued by both universities.

Further areas of cooperation include collaboration with the Centre for the Revival of Mahdhar Heritage in manuscript development, exchanging expertise in library and technical development, and sharing publications and research journals.

Al Dhaheri said the partnership with the University of Chinguetti represents an important step towards strengthening Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities' position as a leading academic institution and builds on the university's growing network of agreements with educational and cultural institutions worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

