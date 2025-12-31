Mohammed bin Rashid humanitarian ship arrives in Al Arish carrying aid for Gaza

Al Arish [Egypt], December 31 (ANI/WAM): In implementation of the directives of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship arrived at Al Arish Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, carrying humanitarian and relief aid designated to support the people of the Gaza Strip.

The arrival took place in the presence of Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, within the framework of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of civilians, particularly children, women and the elderly.

The ship is carrying a diverse range of assistance with a total cargo exceeding 7,300 tonnes, including basic food supplies, shelter materials and winter clothing, as well as nutritional supplements designated for children and women, in response to the urgent humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip.

Several charitable and humanitarian organisations in the UAE contributed to preparing the ship's cargo, reflecting the integration of national efforts and the solidarity of humanitarian institutions within the UAE's humanitarian framework, which ensures the rapid delivery of aid to those in need in accordance with the highest humanitarian and organisational standards.

Upon the ship's arrival at Al Arish Port, the relevant authorities received it and began unloading the humanitarian aid, in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip in coordination with humanitarian partners.

Through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the United Arab Emirates reaffirms its continued and steadfast humanitarian commitment to standing alongside the brotherly Palestinian people and supporting relief efforts aimed at easing the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/WAM)

