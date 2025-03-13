DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Dubai Courts

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Dubai Courts

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Dubai Courts. The ceremony, held at Al Shindagha Majlis, was attended by senior officials, including Maktoum bin Mohammed and Ahmed bin Mohammed. Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised justice, integrity, and the rule of law, while the new judges pledged to uphold fairness and professionalism in their duties.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:22 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], March 13 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Dubai Courts.

The ceremony took place at the Al Shindagha Majlis in Dubai, in the presence of Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, and Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Mohammed wished the new judges success in their roles, emphasising the importance of upholding justice, integrity, and the rule of law. He urged them to serve as models of fairness and responsibility, reinforcing Dubai's commitment to a legal system that guarantees rights and safeguards human dignity.

Advertisement

The newly appointed judges expressed their gratitude for the trust placed in them and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law. They pledged to perform their duties with integrity and professionalism to contribute to ensuring a fair and reliable judicial system.

The ceremony was attended by Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, and Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper