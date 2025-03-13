Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Dubai Courts

Dubai [UAE], March 13 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Dubai Courts.

The ceremony took place at the Al Shindagha Majlis in Dubai, in the presence of Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, and Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Mohammed wished the new judges success in their roles, emphasising the importance of upholding justice, integrity, and the rule of law. He urged them to serve as models of fairness and responsibility, reinforcing Dubai's commitment to a legal system that guarantees rights and safeguards human dignity.

The newly appointed judges expressed their gratitude for the trust placed in them and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law. They pledged to perform their duties with integrity and professionalism to contribute to ensuring a fair and reliable judicial system.

The ceremony was attended by Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, and Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council. (ANI/WAM)

