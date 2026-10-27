DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Mojtaba Khamenei stresses control over Strait of Hormuz after meeting with Mohsen Rezaei

Mojtaba Khamenei stresses control over Strait of Hormuz after meeting with Mohsen Rezaei

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:22 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tehran [Iran], October 27 (ANI): Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has emphasised the importance of maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard national and regional security, following a meeting with Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Major General Mohsen Rezaei, amid continuing tensions in West Asia.

In a series of posts on X, statements attributed to Khamenei highlighted discussions on national security, regional cooperation and Iran's strategic interests.

Advertisement

“The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, met with Major General Dr. Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. The Leader emphasized the interconnectedness of four areas—culture, politics, the economy, and security— in the SNSC,” one of the posts said.

Advertisement

Highlighting the importance of the Strait of Hormuz, Khamenei also stressed strengthening bilateral relations with neighbouring countries based on mutual interests.

“Safeguarding national and regional security by maintaining control over the #Strait_of_Hormuz, and strengthening bilateral relations with neighboring countries on the basis of lasting and mutual interests were some of the other key topics discussed during the meeting,” another post stated.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Khamenei reportedly described the enemy's desperation as one of the outcomes of Iran's national resistance.

He further emphasised the need to protect the rights and interests of the Iranian people and the Resistance Front while ensuring that Tehran's conditions for ending the war were met.

Khamenei also called for ending the prevailing situation of “neither war nor peace” and stressed proactive communication to sustain public participation in defending the country.

The remarks come days after Rezaei warned that any military action against Iran would carry consequences, while maintaining that Tehran preferred diplomacy if it could prevent further confrontation.

“Everyone should know that action against Iran has a cost. If diplomacy can create this understanding, we prefer diplomacy; but if the war continues, Iran has the necessary tools to continue responding,” Rezaei said on October 22, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump recently said Washington was not negotiating with Tehran but indicated that developments could take place “fairly soon,” without specifying the nature of any potential action. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts