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Home / World / "Moment of great pride": VP Radhakrishnan hails inscription of Sarnath on UNESCO World Heritage List

"Moment of great pride": VP Radhakrishnan hails inscription of Sarnath on UNESCO World Heritage List

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ANI
Updated At : 06:48 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday called the inclusion of the inscription of the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath in the UNESCO World Heritage List a moment of immense national pride, highlighting the ancient Buddhist site as an enduring symbol of India's spiritual legacy.

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"The inscription of the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh on the UNESCO World Heritage List is a moment of great pride for every Indian. Sarnath stands as an enduring symbol of peace, wisdom and compassion, embodying the timeless spiritual and philosophical heritage of India. It underscores India's enduring civilisational legacy as a source of profound spiritual and philosophical thought that continues to resonate with humanity across generations," Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said in a post on X.

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https://x.com/VPIndia/status/2080983613655708153?s=20

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Amplifying the national sentiment, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also praised the global recognition accorded to the sacred location.

"Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has been inscribed on the @UNESCO World Heritage List. Closely associated with Lord Buddha, the inscription celebrates India's rich heritage and will inspire people across the world to connect with his timeless message of wisdom, compassion and harmony," Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

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https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2080989147427385853?s=20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the inscription, stating that the site has a deep connection with Lord Buddha, whose timeless message continues to inspire the world.

"A proud moment for every Indian! Delighted that Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List," PM Modi said in a post on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2080973064607867170?s=20

Emphasising the broader impact of the global honour, the Prime Minister noted that the recognition highlights the country's ancient heritage while boosting international heritage tourism.

"This recognition celebrates India's profound civilisational and spiritual heritage. It will also inspire more people across the world to come to Sarnath and connect with the ideals of Lord Buddha," he said.

Nestled roughly 10 kilometres from the historic city of Varanasi, Sarnath remains one of the most revered pilgrimage destinations for global Buddhist followers. The sacred location occupies a landmark position in spiritual history as the venerable venue where Gautam Buddha delivered his maiden sermon after attaining enlightenment.

The announcement was officially communicated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization through its official social media channel.

UNESCO, in a post on X, said, "BREAKING! New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath, #India".

https://x.com/UNESCO/status/2080939117802856496?s=20

With this monumental addition, the ancient Buddhist shrine becomes India's 45th property to secure a prestigious spot on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The strategic decision was taken during the ongoing session of the World Heritage Committee, which serves as one of the two executive organs overseeing the Convention for the Protection of the World's Cultural and Natural Heritage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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