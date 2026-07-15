By Shailesh Yadav

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Monte Carlo [Monaco], July 15 (ANI): Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM) is seeing a steady uptick in interest from India, with officials at the prestigious institution saying the trend reflects the country's growing engagement with global maritime and luxury yachting circles.

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Founded in 1953 by Prince Rainier III and presided over since 1984 by Prince Albert II of Monaco, YCM is one of the most exclusive yacht clubs in the world, bringing together roughly 2,500 members from more than 82 nationalities.

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Its striking Norman Foster-designed clubhouse, opened in 2014 on the Quai Louis II, has become a symbol of Monaco's status as a global hub for superyacht owners, captains and enthusiasts.

Speaking about the club's outreach to India, Bernard d'Alessandri, General Secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco, said the club is keen to position itself as more inclusive and forward-looking.

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"We would like to be the more sympathetic and the more efficient yacht club for sustainability, and also for the young generation. We would like to have a different approach to engage with us here. That is very important," he said.

D'Alessandri confirmed that Indian membership, while still modest, is a priority area for the club. "We have Indian people among our members today. But your country is just at the beginning of a huge revolution, and for us it's very important to share our experience with you," he said.

Of the club's 2,500 members, seven are currently from India, a small but symbolically significant number, he noted, adding that the club maintains close contact with its Indian members.

He pointed to India's vast coastline as an untapped opportunity: "You have ocean everywhere, and the ocean is a huge possibility for the development of the country for tourism and for many other things, provided it's used responsibly."

Francesco Prazzo, General Manager of SBM Offshore in Monaco and France, echoed the sentiment, pointing to a clear upward trend.

"The number of Indian nationals joining the club has increased recently. The numbers are still low compared to other nationalities, but the trend is positive," he said. Prazzo added that Monaco's appeal for Indian businessmen lies as much in networking as in yachting itself. "In Monaco, especially for businessmen, access to key individuals is just a connection away. It's a very good ecosystem to make business and be successful," he said.

Beyond membership numbers, industry figures see potential for deeper collaboration between France and India on the technology side of yachting. Angèle Navarro, Project Manager at Safe Harbour, said the green marine sector offers a natural opening for partnership.

"Yachting is not very developed in India, but at the same time, the green marine industry and all the technology supporting our yachts becoming cleaner can be a very good partnership with India. France currently has a strong relationship in industry for developing technology, but also to produce and manufacture goods for all this industry," she said.

YCM's membership has long included some of the world's wealthiest yacht owners, business leaders and royalty, drawn by the club's exclusivity, its role as a hub for superyacht culture on the French Riviera, and its packed calendar of marquee events including Monaco Classic Week scheduled at September 8-11, 2027, the Primo Cup, scheduled at March 10-14, 2027 and the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge Scheduled at 29June-3 July 2027 and YCM Yachting Student Fair scheduled at 13 March 2027.

In recent years, the club has also pushed a sustainability agenda, earning ISO 14001 certification and investing in solar power, water recovery and electric-charging infrastructure at its marina.

With India's economy expanding, its coastline increasingly viewed as a frontier for tourism and maritime development, and a possible technology partnership on clean marine propulsion taking shape, officials in Monaco suggest the current handful of Indian members could be the beginning of a much larger wave. (ANI)

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