Mongolia prepares to operate charter flights to New Delhi, Amritsar to expand ties: President Ukhnaa

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): In a major announcement, Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa said on Tuesday that the Mongolian Air Carrier is preparing to operate flights to New Delhi and Amritsar, which would start later this year and give a fillip, especially to tourism and business sectors.

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Mongolian air carrier is preparing to operate charter flights to New Delhi and Amritsar starting later this year, which will make a substantial contribution to expanding our bilateral relations and cooperation, including tourism and business sectors", President Ukhnaa said.

He further noted how both India and Mongolia share similar views on the significance of exploring new avenues for connectivity.

President Ukhnaa said, "I am pleased to underscore that both sides share similar views on the significance of exploring new transport and logistics connections and gateways to enhance our trade and economic cooperation, as well as jointly utilizing the potential of third-country ports and transport corridors, sharing experience in road and railway development, and examining the feasibility of establishing regular direct flights and increasing transit connections between our two countries."

Speaking about the MoUs signed during his visit to India, he noted that these would empower local communities and give a boost in empowering citizens' livelihoods, and promoting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprise.

"The Memorandum of Understanding on the Promotion of Cooperatives and the Agreement on Cooperation in Indian Grant Assistance for Implementation of Quick Impact Projects, will not only support Mongolia's regional development concept, but also greatly contribute to empowering local communities, empowering citizens' livelihoods, and promoting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises."

The Mongolian President in his remarks mentioned how the construction of the oil refinery stands as a flagship symbol of Mongolia-India cooperation and is of strategic importance for ensuring Mongolia's economic security and the further prosperity of the country.

He expressed deep gratitude to the government and companies of India, and to PM Modi for the "all-round support and collaboration for the successful implementation of this".

Appreciating PM Modi's contributions and efforts, which have played a "tremendous role" in expanding and deepening the relations and cooperation between India and Mongolia, President Ukhnaa expressed confidence that the outcomes of his meeting with PM Modi and the agreements reached would come to fruition, would work in "Bringing prosperity to our two nations and benefiting our peoples, thereby catalyzing the growth of Mongolia-India relations and cooperation even further."

In his concluding remarks, he hailed the friendship of the spiritual neighbours and invited PM Modi to pay a state-visit to Mongolia.

He said, "May the friendship between our two peoples continue to blossom for generations to and may the partnership between Mongolia and India, spiritual neighbours that share historic bonds, flourish for eternity....I reaffirm my invitation for you to pay a state visit to Mongolia, the land of the eternal blue sky with ancient history at a time of your convenience".

During the joint remarks, PM Modi expressed happiness and said, "I am delighted to welcome President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and his delegation to India. The Mongolian President's visit to India after a gap of 6 years is an important event in itself. This visit is taking place when India and Mongolia have completed 70 years of political ties and 10 years of strategic partnership. On this occasion, we have launched a joint poster stamp..."

The Mongolian President arrived in Delhi on Monday for a four-day state visit. (ANI)

