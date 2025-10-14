DT
Home / World / Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa pays tributes at Rajghat

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa pays tributes at Rajghat

ANI
Updated At : 12:15 PM Oct 14, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, laid a wreath and paid tributes at the Rajghat on Tuesday.

He signed the guest book and was presented with a bust of Mahatma Gandhi and a book.

Ukhnaa arrived in Delhi on Monday for a four-day state visit. He was received at the airport by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and lauded his "warm sentiments" on advancing the strategic partnership between the countries.

Jaishankar expressed confidence that the talks between Ukhnaa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will chart a forward-looking course for the next decade of bilateral friendship.

"Reinforcing the deep civilizational bonds between our countries. President Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. He was accorded a Guard of Honour and ceremonial welcome at the airport. Warmly received by MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Ukhnaa is being accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives.

This is Ukhnaa's first visit to India in his capacity as Head of State of Mongolia.

Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955. Over the past seven decades, the two countries have developed a close and multifaceted partnership, anchored in shared cultural and spiritual links and democratic values. The partnership spans across sectors such as defence and security, parliamentary exchanges, development partnership, energy, mining, information technology, education, healthcare, and cultural cooperation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

