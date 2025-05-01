Monks offer prayers to Sarnath Buddha Relic before it commences sacred journey to Vietnam

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): A large gathering of monks, bhikkhunis, diplomats and the Sangha today offered chanting and special prayers to the Holy Buddha Relic at a protected enclosure of the National Museum in New Delhi. The Sacred Relic of the Buddha will be sent from New Delhi to Vietnam by a special Indian Air Force aircraft.

Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai, and Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Priyanga Wickramasinghe, also offered prayers in Delhi.

The relics will be in Vietnam from May 2 to May 21 and will travel through four cities, including Ho Chi Minh City, where the United Nations Day of Vesak (UNDV) event will be held, according to communique from Ministry of Culture. The Indian delegation will be led by Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs.

The Holy Buddha Relic will be ceremoniously enshrined, venerated, and worshipped at important sites, including Thanh Tam Monastery, Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh Province, Quan Su Monastery, Hanoi and Tam Chuc Monastery in Ha Nam Province.

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), is holding a first-time exposition of the Sacred Buddha Relic in four cities of Vietnam to coincide with the celebrations for UN Vesak Day.

This Holy Relic of the Buddha is enshrined in Mulagandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath and was excavated in Nagarjuna Konda, Andhra Pradesh. It is believed to be dated older than 246 CE.

The relic was brought from Varanasi to Delhi with complete state honours. It was placed at a special spot at the ceremonial lounge at IGI airport before being escorted to the National Museum.

Earlier, Banthe Sevalee Thero, General Secretary and Chief Monk of the Mahabodhi Society of India, while speaking to ANI, said, "This is the first time we are taking the sacred relics to Vietnam. These relics, discovered by the British between 1927 and 1931, were entrusted to the Mahabodhi Society of India, as there were hardly any Buddhist temples in India at the time. Since then, they have been enshrined at a temple built by Annagarika Dharmapala and managed by our society."

He added that daily rituals and offerings are made to the relics at the Society's premises. "This is a significant moment. We believe this is how India, the land of the Buddha, is spreading the message of peace and harmony across the world," he said.

Abhijit Halder, Director General of IBC, said, "Vietnam is a country with a majority Buddhist population, and for them, the relics are not just symbols but the Buddha himself. The timing is also significant--it coincides with Vietnam's National Day and the Wesak Day celebrations."

He added, "Very few people realise that Buddhist artefacts from India, dating back to the 2nd and 3rd century AD, have counterparts in Vietnam. We are also organising a comparative exhibition to showcase these shared histories."

According to Halder, over three million devotees are expected to pay homage to the relics during the 20-day exhibition in Vietnam. The relics will first be displayed in Ho Chi Minh City from May 2 to 8 and then travel to three other locations until May 21.

"This sends a powerful message of peace and compassion to the world. As the Prime Minister often says, Buddha Dhamma brings peace, not just to the mind, but to politics and society at large," he said.

Ashish Goyal, Director General of the National Museum, said, "We're honoured to be entrusted once again with the responsibility of escorting these sacred relics. Last year, we took them to Thailand and witnessed an overwhelming public response and blessings. We're confident that this year's journey to Vietnam will have a similarly profound impact."

Goyal said the occasion represents "love, friendship and peace," and that taking this message to Vietnam is significant. "Especially in these times, this message is more important than ever," he told ANI. (ANI)

