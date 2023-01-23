More ‘classified’ papers found at Joe Biden’s house

Washington, January 22
The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s house in Wilmington, Delaware and located six additional documents containing classified markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president’s lawyer said.
The President voluntarily allowed the FBI into his home, but the lack of a search warrant did not dim the extraordinary nature of the search. It compounded the embarrassment to Biden that started with the disclosure January 12 that the president’s attorneys had found a “small number” of classified records at a former office at the Penn Biden Centre in Washington shortly before the midterm elections.
Since then, attorneys found six classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington home library from his time as Vice President.
Though Biden has maintained “there’s no there there,” the discoveries have become a political liability as he prepares to launch a reelection bid, and they undercut his efforts to portray an image of propriety to the American public after the tumultuous presidency of his predecessor, Donald Trump.
The documents taken by the FBI on Friday spanned Biden’s time in the Senate and the vice presidency, while the notes dated to his time as vice president, said Bob Bauer, the president’s personal lawyer, on Saturday. He added that the search of the entire premises lasted nearly 13 hours. The level of classification, and whether the documents remained classified, was not immediately clear as the Justice Department reviews the records. — AP
