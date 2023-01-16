More documents found at Biden’s Delaware house

PTI

Washington, January 15

Five additional pages of classified material have been found at the Delaware residence of President Joe Biden, the White House has said, bringing the total number of secret documents uncovered to about two dozen.

The discovery came just hours after the White House counsel's office released a statement specifically citing the discovery of a single document and the same day Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former US Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the matter.

While the details and contents of these documents are not known, these are from the period when he was serving as the vice-president during 2009-16.