More EU nations tighten rules for arrivals from China

Paris, December 31
France, Spain and England will implement tougher Covid-19 measures for passengers arriving from China, the authorities said o Friday.
France’s government is requiring negative tests and is urging French citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China. France is also reintroducing mask requirements on flights from China to France. The French health authorities will carry out random PCR tests at airports on passengers arriving from China to identify potential new virus variants.
The UK government announced that anyone travelling to England on direct flights from China would be required to take a pre-departure test from January 5. Health Secretary Steve Barclay said that the UK was taking a “balanced and precautionary approach”. He described the measures as “temporary”. France and Spain said they would continue to push for a Europe-wide policy.
France’s hospitals have struggled in recently with a large number of patients because of three concurrent outbreaks: the seasonal flu, a wave of bronchitis cases and Covid. Spain’s government said it would require all air passengers from China to have negative tests/proof of vaccination. — AP
Light of hope
We have now entered a new phase of Covid response. It has not been an easy journey as the country has to face unprecedented challenges. The light of hope is in front of us. Let’s make an extra effort to pull through the tough times. — Xi Jinping, China President
