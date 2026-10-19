"More jobs, more prosperity, greater security": US State Secy Marco Rubio meets C5 FMs in Uzbekistan

Samarkand [Uzbekistan], October 19 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday highlighted the importance of strengthening economic cooperation and regional security with Central Asian countries, following meetings with foreign ministers from the region during his visit to Uzbekistan for the C5+1 Ministerial.

Rubio joined foreign ministers from all five Central Asian republics-- Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic-- for the C5+1 Ministerial.

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In a post on X, Rubio said, "Great to meet with each of the C5 foreign ministers."

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Great to meet with each of the C5 foreign ministers. Together, we are creating commercial opportunities, strengthening economies, and increasing regional security. In every priority sector—from critical minerals and energy to transportation and technology—our cooperation means more jobs, more prosperity, and greater security for all our nations. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 19, 2026

"Together, we are creating commercial opportunities, strengthening economies, and increasing regional security. In every priority sector--from critical minerals and energy to transportation and technology-- our cooperation means more jobs, more prosperity, and greater security for all our nations," Rubio said.

During the visit, Rubio also met Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and reaffirmed the US commitment to expanding bilateral economic and security cooperation.

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In another post on X, Rubio said, "Met with Kazakh Foreign Minister @MBTileuberdi and reaffirmed our commitment to expand bilateral economic and security cooperation."

Met with Kazakh Foreign Minister @MBTileuberdi and reaffirmed our commitment to expand bilateral economic and security cooperation. I thanked the Foreign Minister for Kazakhstan’s strong support of President Trump’s peace initiatives, including the Abraham Accords. We look forward to our continued engagement though the C5+1 diplomatic platform. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 19, 2026

"I thanked the Foreign Minister for Kazakhstan’s strong support of President Trump’s peace initiatives, including the Abraham Accords. We look forward to our continued engagement though the C5+1 diplomatic platform," Rubio said.

Earlier, Rubio met Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov to discuss deepening the strategic partnership between Washington and Tashkent, including cooperation in infrastructure, space, critical minerals and through the C5+1 diplomatic platform.

In a post on X, Rubio said, "Met with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Saidov @FM_Saidov and discussed deepening U.S.-Uzbekistan strategic partnership including our cooperation in infrastructure, space, critical minerals and through the C5+1 diplomatic platform."

Met with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Saidov @FM_Saidov and discussed deepening U.S.-Uzbekistan strategic partnership including our cooperation in infrastructure, space, critical minerals and through the C5+1 diplomatic platform. Together, we are working together to advance prosperity of both our countries and the region. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 19, 2026

"Together, we are working together to advance prosperity of both our countries and the region," he added.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor highlighted the growing economic partnership between the United States and Central Asia during a visit to Uzbekistan's Samarkand city alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saido and Deputy Chair of the National Security Council of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva.

In a post on X, Gor shared details of the visit to Samarkand's historic Registan Square, highlighting the participation of more than 300 business leaders in efforts to advance economic cooperation between the United States and Central Asian countries.

“A stunning visit to Samarkand’s historic Registan Square with US State Secretary Marco Rubio, Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Deputy Chair of the National Security Council of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva,” Gor said.

“Today we write the next chapter of US–Central Asian economic partnership with more than 300 business leaders on the ground,” he added.

The meetings come as Marco Rubio arrived in Samarkand on Sunday, with Sergio Gor welcoming him and describing the occasion as a "historic day" ahead of high-level regional engagements focused on trade, investment and strategic cooperation.

Taking to social media platform X, Gor highlighted the upcoming C5+1 Ministerial meeting and the US-Uzbekistan Business Council, which are expected to strengthen commercial ties and expand economic cooperation between Washington and Central Asian countries.

"A historic day! Welcome to Samarkand @SecRubio," Gor wrote. "Looking forward to the C5+1 Ministerial and U.S.-Uzbekistan Business Council, which will deepen commercial ties and unlock new opportunities across Central Asia."

According to the US Department of State, Secretary Rubio’s trip from October 17–22 includes stops in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, as well as Mumbai and Jamnagar in India.

Following his engagements in Samarkand, Secretary Rubio will travel to India for his second official visit this year. He will meet with senior Indian government officials and business leaders in Mumbai and Jamnagar to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, explore opportunities for enhanced energy cooperation, and promote commercial investment. (ANI)

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