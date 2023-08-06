More people missing as fresh floods hit China

Taipei, August 5
Rain continued to pelt northeastern China in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri on Saturday, as authorities reported more fatalities and missing people while evacuating thousands more. One person died and five went missing in the city of Shulan in Jilin province, which has seen five straight days of rainfall, according to state media.
Over 14,300 people were evacuated from the city of more than 7,00,000, according to the local disaster relief agency. State news agency China News Service showed images of waterlogged streets around homes and factories. The average precipitation in the city had reached 111.7 mm (4.4 inches) by Friday afternoon. China is struggling with record-breaking rainfall. — Agencies
