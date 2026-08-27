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Home / World / More than 300 Indians missing in flash floods: Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal

More than 300 Indians missing in flash floods: Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal

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PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 12:45 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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A drone view shows mud covering buildings and property following devastating floods at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026. Reuters
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Nearly 300 Indian tourists are among thousands who are reportedly missing after a flash flood swept through parts of the Nepal-Tibet border, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said on Thursday.

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The flash floods on Wednesday wreaked havoc across three districts in Nepal.

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Nepal Foreign Minister Khanal on Thursday said that nearly 300 Indians are among thousands reported missing in the floods.

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Khanal also confirmed that 160 people have died and thousands remain untraced after the tragedy in the Rasuwa region.

"Thousands of families have lost homes and are missing as of now. We are still trying to ascertain the full extent of the disaster," Khanal was quoted as saying by NDTV.

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Nepal Police on Thursday said that the death toll rose to 162 in the flash flood on the Bhotekoshi River that wreaked havoc across three districts on Wednesday.

The flash floods were caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near Nepal's border with China at Rasuwagadhi.

On Wednesday, it was reported that at least 133 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 500 persons missing. At least 50 of the Indians were pilgrims for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals affected by the flash floods. In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.

The Embassy of India has remained engaged with the relevant authorities of the Government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that took place in Nepal, it said in another post on X, adding that rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Nepal government.

The Nepal Tourism Board also issued similar numbers, including the toll-free emergency number 1234, the hotline 1144, and the Tourist Police number 9851289445 for help.

In Beijing, the Embassy of India also issued a helpline number, 0086 185 1428 4905, which can be contacted via WhatsApp.

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