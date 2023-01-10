More than $8 bn pledged for Pakistan floods

Geneva, January 9

Pakistan said on Monday that donors had committed to give more than $8 billion to help it recover from last year’s devastating floods in what is seen as a major test for who pays for climate disasters.

Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb sent a tweet saying that pledges had reached $8.57 billion - more than it had initially sought. Among the donors were the Islamic Development Bank ($4.2 bn), the World Bank ($2 bn), the Asian Development Bank ($1.5 bn) as well as the European Union and China, she said. France and the United States also made contributions. — Reuters

