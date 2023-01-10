More than $8 bn pledged for Pakistan floods

Geneva, January 9
Pakistan said on Monday that donors had committed to give more than $8 billion to help it recover from last year’s devastating floods in what is seen as a major test for who pays for climate disasters.
Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb sent a tweet saying that pledges had reached $8.57 billion - more than it had initially sought. Among the donors were the Islamic Development Bank ($4.2 bn), the World Bank ($2 bn), the Asian Development Bank ($1.5 bn) as well as the European Union and China, she said. France and the United States also made contributions. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament’s sovereignty can’t be allowed to be compromised by judiciary: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Lok Sabha Speaker also advises judiciary to ‘remain within c...
Punjab CM's threat works, PCS officers end stir
Panel to look into ‘false’ Vigilance cases against colleague...
PWD for Vikramaditya Singh, Dhani Ram Shandil gets Health Department
HP Cabinet to clear OPS at meeting tomorrow
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...