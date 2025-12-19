"More than a workplace": WHO DG as South-East Asia Regional Office inaugurated in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The newly constructed World Health Organization (WHO) South-East Asia Regional Office in New Delhi was inaugurated on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who described the facility as "more than a workplace".

Advertisement

The virtual inauguration coincided with the closing session of the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, and the new building was constructed with generous support from the Government of India.

Advertisement

Thanking India for hosting the Regional Office and financing the project, Dr Tedros said, "This building is more than a workplace. It is a symbol of shared purpose and cooperation and a platform from which we will continue striving toward WHO's founding goal: the highest attainable standard of health for all."

Advertisement

The new facility comprises three interconnected towers with modern and sustainable features, built on the same Indraprastha Estate land where the original 'WHO House' stood for over five decades.

Officer-in-Charge of WHO South-East Asia, Dr Catharina Boehme, expressed gratitude to India for providing a modern, future-ready, and environmentally sustainable facility, calling it a symbol of shared vision and commitment to advance health and wellbeing in the region.

Advertisement

"This is not just a building; it is a symbol of our shared vision and commitment to advance health and wellbeing across the region and beyond," she said.

Later in the day, Union Health Minister JP Nadda led a site visit to the office along with Health Ministers and representatives of the WHO South-East Asia Member States, Dr Tedros, and Dr Boehme.

Designed to meet green building standards, the office incorporates solar energy, rainwater harvesting, water treatment and reuse, indoor and outdoor gardens, and reduced heat gain through its facade. It also features extensive meeting and conference infrastructure, including a large auditorium.

Artworks and artefacts from the old building, gifted by Member States, have been preserved, including the MF Husain mural titled 'The History of Medicine', now installed in the reception hall of the new office with the help of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

Built at a cost of USD 35 million, the new WHO South-East Asia Regional Office has a total built-up area of over 40,500 square metres, significantly larger than the 10,500 square metres of the old WHO House, reflecting the WHO's expanding role and capabilities in the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)