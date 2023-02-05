More US arms mean all of Ukraine will burn: Former Russian President

Moscow, February 4
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said the supply of more advanced US weaponry to Ukraine will only trigger more retaliatory strikes from Russia, up to the extent of Russia’s nuclear doctrine.
“All of Ukraine that remains under Kyiv’s rule will burn,” journalist Nadana Fridrikhson quoted him as saying in a written interview with her.
Fridrikhson asked Medvedev, who as deputy chairman of the Security Council has become one of Russia’s most hawkish pro-war figures since its invasion of Ukraine, whether the use of longer-range weapons might force Russia to negotiate with Kyiv.
“The result will be just the opposite,” Medvedev replied.
Only moral freaks, of which there are enough both in the White House and in the Capitol, can argue like that." The Pentagon said on Friday that a new rocket that would double Ukraine’s strike range was included in a $2.175 billion US military aid package.
With the first anniversary of the invasion approaching on February 24, Russian forces have been on the back foot for the last eight months. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai
The former military ruler had left Pakistan in March 2016 fo...
Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War
After his failed misadventure in Kargil, Musharraf deposed t...
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for assaulting wife
The incident took place on Friday when Kambli reached his fl...
Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent
Dearness allowance for employees and pensioners are worked o...