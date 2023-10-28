More US sanctions on Hamas, Revolutionary Guard members

WASHINGTON, October 27

The US on Friday issued a second round of sanctions aimed at Hamas following its attack this month on Israel, including a Hamas official in Iran and members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The measures target additional assets in a Hamas investment portfolio and people facilitating sanctions evasion by Hamas-affiliated companies, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

A Gaza-based entity that Treasury said had served as a conduit for illicit Iranian funds to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group was also targeted, the department said. Iran backs Hamas and other militant groups in West Asia.

“We will not hesitate to take action to further degrade Hamas’s ability to commit horrific terrorist attacks by relentlessly targeting its financial activities and streams of funding,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo wrote, adding the sanctions aimed “to deny Hamas the ability to exploit the international financial system”.

Adeyemo said some firms in the digital asset space were not doing enough to stop the flow of illicit finance.

Israel has been bombing the densely populated Gaza Strip following the October 7 attack by Hamas that Israel says killed over 1,400 persons. The group took more than 200 hostages, some of them infants, in the assault.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said on Thursday that 7,028 Palestinians had been killed in Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes. Friday’s action freezes any US assets of the targeted groups and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. — Reuters

US strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria

Washington: US fighter jets on Friday launched airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation to a slew of drone and missile attacks against US bases and personnel in the region that began early last week. AP

#Hamas #Israel #United States of America USA #Washington