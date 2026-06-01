Mortal remains of Indian national who died aboard MT Celestial disembarked at Duqm Port

Muscat [Oman], June 15 (ANI): The mortal remains of Indian national Nishanth Uirthanathan, who passed away following medical complications, have been disembarked from MT Celestial at the Port of Duqm in Oman and transferred to the Ministry of Health Hospital, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said.

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The Indian Embassy is coordinating with the family of the deceased and the Omani authorities to facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains to India.

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"The mortal remains of Mr Nishanth Uirthanathan have been disembarked from MT Celestial at the Port of Duqm and transferred to the Ministry of Health Hospital, Duqm. The Embassy of India in Muscat is coordinating closely with the family of the deceased and the concerned Omani authorities to facilitate the earliest possible repatriation of the mortal remains to India," the embassy said in a statement on X.

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The Indian Embassy in Muscat had been working with the vessel's management company and Omani authorities to speed up the repatriation of an Indian seafarer's mortal remains. Nishanth Uirthanathan died due to medical complications while aboard MT Celestial, which is docked at Duqm Port.

In a post on X, it said, "The Embassy remains in close touch with family members of the Indian national Mr Nishanth Uirthanathan, who unfortunately lost his life due to medical conditions, crew members of the vessel and concerned authorities. Efforts are underway to facilitate the earliest possible disembarkation and repatriation of his mortal remains."

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The Embassy on Saturday condoled the death of the Indian seafarer.

An Indian national Mr. Nishanth Uirthanathan passed away due to medical complications. His mortal remains are currently onboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port. The Embassy has been in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating closely with all concerned… — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 13, 2026

In a post on X, the embassy said, "An Indian national, Nishanth Uirthanathan, passed away due to medical complications. His mortal remains are currently onboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port. The Embassy has been in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating closely with all concerned stakeholders. Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time."

Nishanth Uirthanathan's wife, Sarabin, requested the government to repatriate his mortal remains and asked for justice. (ANI)

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