Mortal remains of mountaineer Nirmal Purja, 3 others retrieved and brought to Base Camp, says Alpine Club of Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 5 (ANI): The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) has announced that the retrieved mortal remains of 43-year-old British-Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, along with three other climbers, have been brought down to Base Camp following a high-altitude recovery operation on Broad Peak.

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According to an official statement posted on Instagram by the President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the mortal remains of Nirmal Purja, Zhong Wang, Nima Sherpa, and Kilu Sherpa were successfully recovered during an "exceptionally challenging and technically demanding recovery operation."

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In the statement, the ACP President said, "On behalf of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, I am pleased to confirm that, following an exceptionally challenging and technically demanding recovery operation on Broad Peak, the mortal remains of Nirmal Purja, Zhong Wang, Nima Sherpa, and Kilu Sherpa have been successfully recovered and have now arrived safely at Base Camp."

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The recovery effort was carried out by a dedicated ground team.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the dedicated ground recovery team, led by Mingma G and supported by Sirbaz Khan, Abid Baig, Sherbaz, together with Dipen Gurung and Pemba Chhewang Sherpa, whose courage, professionalism, and selfless commitment made this recovery possible under extremely difficult conditions," the ACP President stated.

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Attributing the success of the mission to institutional coordination, the ACP President added, "I also wish to express my sincere thanks to the British High Commission and the Embassy of Nepal for their valued support and cooperation during this difficult time."

Addressing the search for other members of the expedition, the ACP President noted, "While today marks an important milestone, three climbers remain missing. We remain committed to supporting all possible efforts to locate and recover them, whenever conditions allow, so that they too may be returned home to their loved ones."

"The recovered climbers will now begin their final journey home to their families. We hope this recovery brings them a measure of peace and the opportunity to lay their loved ones to rest with the dignity they deserve," the ACP President said, adding, "On behalf of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, I extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the global mountaineering community."

The high-altitude retrieval comes amidst deep mourning across the international climbing fraternity. The tragic series of events started with prayers of peace for the 10 climbers who lost their lives in an avalanche on Broad Peak last Thursday.

Emotions ran high in between the prayers, following which family members, relatives, and fellow members of the climbing fraternity came together to hold a candlelight vigil in memory of those whose mortal remains remained on the slopes of the world's 12th-highest peak.

Dozens of people attended the candlelight vigil in Kathmandu, paying tribute to the climbers who were on a mission to make the impossible possible.

Among those present was Pemba Rita Sherpa, a 14-time Everest summiteer, who paid tribute to his cousin killed in the avalanche. "I am the cousin of Kili Pemba Sherpa. Today we have gathered here to hold a candlelight vigil paying tribute to all 10 climbers. The entire mountaineering fraternity is mourning their departure," Pemba Rita Sherpa told ANI.

"We are praying for their mortal remains to be brought back to Kathmandu very soon and request the government as well for it. We want their mortal remains to be brought here as soon as possible," Pemba Rita added.

The memorial ceremony, organised at Maitighar Mandala, a public ground in Kathmandu, was also attended by Mike Harker, the Public Affairs Chief at the US Embassy in Nepal. Harker, the first serving American Foreign Service Officer to scale the world's highest peak, had summited Everest this spring season just ahead of "Freedom 250," the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence, symbolising the American spirit of drive, grit, and exploration.

He joined the bereaved families, relatives, and members of the mountaineering community to pay tribute to the 10 climbers swept away by the avalanche.

The disaster claimed the lives of five Nepali climbers: Pur Bahadur Gurung "Yukta", Kili Pemba Sherpa "Kilu", Nima Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa, and Gyalu Sherpa.

The international climbers killed alongside them were Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy from Oman, Sohail Sakhi from Pakistan, Wang Zhong from China, Mallory Geis from the United States, and Nirmal "Nims" Purja from the United Kingdom.

All 10 climbers were confirmed dead on Saturday evening by Purja's expedition company, Elite Exped, in social media posts.

Paying homage to the deceased, Tul Singh Gurung, President of the Nepal National Mountain Guide Association (NNMGA), told ANI: "This program is organised to honour those who lost their lives in Broad Peak recently, a couple of days ago. The country and the mountaineering community we had lost; I cannot explain the loss due to this accident. I really honour those people (climbers) whom we lost in Broad Peak, especially like Nims Dai, who held different records for the nation, for the world, for the mountaineering community."

The ongoing recovery mission to retrieve the victims from the slopes of Broad Peak has been underway since Saturday, led by veteran Nepali climber Mingma Gyalje Sherpa (Mingma G), Dawa Sherpa, and Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan.

Famed climber Purja, also known as Nimsdai, and his team were hit by the avalanche while attempting to summit the 8,051-metre peak last Thursday.

Hopes of finding him alive initially persisted when tracking data showed a movement of about 10 metres, giving rise to expectations that he was conscious and awaiting rescue; however, hope faded as rescue deployment faced delays.

Tracking data revealed that Purja had reached an altitude of 6,659 metres, above Camp II, at 9:38 am (local time) on Thursday before recording a rapid 800-metre drop to 5,891 metres at 10:18 am, consistent with an avalanche strike. No further location data was transmitted from his tracker, and the subsequent 10-metre shift was later determined to be a technical glitch.

The 43-year-old record-holding climber was born in a village in Nepal's Myagdi district, situated at an altitude of around 1,600 metres. Coming from a Gurkha family, he joined the British Army's Gurkha Regiment in 2003 at age 18 and was selected for the UK Special Forces in 2009.

During his 16 years of military service, Purja developed a passion for mountaineering, making his first ascent in 2012 on the 6,119-metre Lobuche Peak. He resigned from the military in 2018 to pursue climbing full-time and was awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Queen Elizabeth II that same year.

Purja achieved global fame in 2019 after completing "Project Possible 14/7," scaling all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks in a record six months and six days.

Prior to the recovery of Purja and his three fellow climbers at Base Camp, rescue teams had retrieved other victims from the upper slopes.

Two days after the avalanche, rescuers recovered the mortal remains of Nepali climbing guide Gyalu Sherpa, a Guinness World Record holder from Sankhuwasabha district who climbed Kanchenjunga three times in a single season last year on May 10, 19, and 25.

Last week, rescuers also retrieved the mortal remains of Nepali guide Pur Bahadur Gurung "Yukta" and Omani climber Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy, the first Omani woman to summit Everest, along with a severed leg believed to belong to American climber Mallory Geis. (ANI)

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