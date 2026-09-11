MoS Defence Sanjay Seth receives Ethiopian PM Aviy Ahmed Ali as he arrives in India for BRICS Summit

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali arrived in New Delhi, India, to attend the BRICS Summit 2025. The Ethiopian PM was received by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. India is set to host the grouping's leaders' summit on September 12 and September 13 under its 2026 chairship.

Right after deplaning along with his staff, the Ethiopian PM was welcomed by armed forces personnel.

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Earlier today, MoS Seth also received Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the national capital.

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The arrival of the Ethiopian PM comes as several key leaders and dignitaries reach the national capital for the summit.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined BRICS leaders, the Chairs of the BRICS Business Council and the BRICS Women's Business Alliance for a photograph in the national capital on the occasion of the BRICS Business Forum 2026.

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The group photograph featured PM Modi alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, among other dignitaries.

The BRICS Business Forum is the flagship private sector platform of the BRICS grouping and is convened annually in the Summit host country on the eve of the Leaders' Summit. It brings together business leaders, Ministers and Heads of State to discuss trade, investment, finance, technology and development challenges that shape the BRICS economic agenda.

The Forum also serves as a platform where key ideas and suggestions from the Council are presented and discussed. It plays a strong agenda-setting role, with its conclusions and the Business Council's recommendations regularly reflected in BRICS Summit declarations and follow-up work plans.

These areas include intra-BRICS trade, investment, digital economy, MSMEs, standards cooperation and value chain integration.

The BRICS Business Forum comes as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 chairship. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

India's BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. For India, the 2026 Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms.

BRICS members collectively account for around 49.5 per cent of the global population, 40 per cent of global GDP and 26 per cent of global trade. (ANI)

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