Home / World / MoS Defence Seth chairs Industry Roundtable on Day-2 of his Dubai visit

MoS Defence Seth chairs Industry Roundtable on Day-2 of his Dubai visit

ANI
Updated At : 09:30 PM Nov 18, 2025 IST
Dubai [UAE], September 18 (ANI): Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth chaired an Industry Roundtable on the theme 'Defence Technology Collaboration and Manufacturing in India' on the second day of his visit to Dubai on Tuesday, Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 50 global and Indian industries participated in the event. In his address, MoS Defence highlighted the strength of Indian defence manufacturing capabilities and expanding defence ecosystem.

He encouraged the global and Indian companies to explore joint ventures and emerging opportunities for collaborations in India.

On the first day of his visit, Seth held a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show.

He emphasised the importance of interaction between the two sides through institutional mechanisms, participation in defence exhibitions and training cooperation. He urged the two sides to explore joint research and co-development & co-production in the defence sector.

Sanjay Seth, later, inaugurated the India Pavilion where DPSUs and private industries like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), DRDO, Corel Technologies, Dantal Hydraulics, Image Synergy Ekxplor, SFO Technologies and several defence start-ups have put up their stalls. He visited the stalls and was apprised of the modern technology and equipment on display.

He also witnessed the performance of India Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic team and Tejas in the Air Show.

MoS also interacted with the diverse Indian community of UAE in Dubai. He commended the important contribution made by them as brand ambassadors of India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

