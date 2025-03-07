MoS External Affairs Pabitra Margherita calls on Barbados PM Mia Mottley

Bridgetown [Barbados], March 7 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita called upon the Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley during his official visit to the Caribbean country.

He shared the details of the meeting in a post on X on Thursday.

MoS Margherita expressed gratitude to the government and the people of Barbados for conferring 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' on PM Modi for his leadership and vision during COVID-19 pandemic.

He shared that discussions were held to further enhance the bilateral relationship between the two countries and increase cooperation on global matters of common interest.

Margherita wrote on X, "Honoured to call on Prime Minister of Barbados Hon. @miaamormottley and conveyed the warm greetings of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Expressed my gratitude to the Barbados Govt. and its people for conferring the prestigious 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' award on Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji in recognition of his strategic leadership and valuable assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussed the ways to further enhance our bilateral partnership and cooperation in global matters of mutual interest."

Earlier on Thursday, MoS Margherita shared that he received on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Award from the President of Barbados.

The award announcement was made by the PM Mia Amor Mottley, during a meeting with PM Modi in November last year, held on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Leaders' Summit in Georgetown, Guyana. Prime Minister Mottley acknowledged the vital role played by Prime Minister Modi in strengthening international cooperation and support during the unprecedented situation during COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in an official statement.

As per the MEA, while receiving the award on behalf of PM Modi, Minister Margherita expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "It is a profound honour to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accept this prestigious award on his behalf. This recognition underscores the deepening ties between India and Barbados, as well as our shared commitment to collaboration and development, especially in times of crisis."

Signficantly, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1966, India and Barbados have fostered a robust partnership characterized by continuous engagement and development initiatives.

The MEA highlighted that this award symbolizes the enduring friendship between the two nations. (ANI)

