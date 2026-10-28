MoS Jitin Prasada calls on Liechtenstein Deputy PM to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Environment and Culture of the Principality of Liechtenstein, Sabine Monauni, on Tuesday in New Delhi.

According to an official release, the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral economic relations and exploring new avenues for trade and investment cooperation between India and Liechtenstein.

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The meeting took place on the sidelines of the visit of the Head of State of the Principality of Liechtenstein, Hereditary Prince Alois, to India from October 25 to 28. This marks his second visit to India in 2026, following his visit to New Delhi in February to participate in the AI Impact Summit.

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During the meeting, Prasada highlighted India’s strong economic growth, expanding market opportunities and ongoing reforms, underscoring the country’s emergence as a stable, competitive and scalable base for global businesses seeking long-term growth.

He emphasised the significant potential for expanding bilateral trade, investment and business linkages. Despite geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in global trade, India’s real GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2026–27, supported by robust domestic demand and gains in manufacturing and services, the release noted.

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A high-level business delegation from Liechtenstein also participated in the meeting. Prasada discussed opportunities for Liechtenstein-based companies to expand their presence and investments in India. He encouraged the Liechtenstein business community to leverage India’s expanding market, skilled workforce, robust infrastructure and supportive policy environment, and invited greater investments and partnerships with Indian businesses.

The two sides explored avenues for collaboration in areas including technology, innovation, financial services and manufacturing. The delegation included representatives from the Liechtenstein Chamber of Industry and Commerce (LCCI), LGT India, Hilti, Savannah Seeds, Liechtenstein Languages, Open Cosmos Ltd. and Lightrock.

Liechtenstein is an important partner for India among the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries. The India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) provides an enhanced framework for deeper economic engagement between India and EFTA countries, with commitments of USD 100 billion in investments and the creation of one million direct jobs over 15 years. The India–EFTA Prosperity Summit 2026, held in New Delhi earlier this month, provided further momentum to India–EFTA and India–Liechtenstein economic relations, the release noted.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Liechtenstein to deepen economic engagement and build stronger, more resilient trade and investment partnerships by leveraging the opportunities created under the India–EFTA TEPA. (ANI)

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