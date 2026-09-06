MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh arrives in Saudi Arabia for bilateral visit

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 6 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to undertake an official bilateral visit, receiving a warm welcome from the country's Deputy Minister for International Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Dr Tariq Al Hamad.

“Arrived in Riyadh on a bilateral visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Warmly received by Ambassador Shri Vipul and HE Dr Tariq Al Hamad, Deputy Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. I look forward to fruitful engagements with Saudi counterparts and meaningful interactions with Indian diaspora and business leaders in the Kingdom,” Singh stated on X.

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Scheduled to conclude on September 8, the visit marks his inaugural official visit to the Middle East nation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

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During the visit, Singh is slated to hold discussions with the Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy, the Vice Minister for Environment, Water and Agriculture, alongside other senior dignitaries, the MEA said.

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Additionally, the Minister of State will connect with a broad cross-section of the Indian community residing in Saudi Arabia, as well as prominent Indian business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals.

“He will interact with Indian workers, reflecting the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of Indian workers overseas,” the MEA highlighted in the statement.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss issues of mutual interest in the areas of human resources, skill development, environment, climate change and international affairs and further strengthen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia,” the ministry added.

These diplomatic engagements follow discussions held last month between India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, and Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, regarding the historic and strategic partnership between the two nations.

"Ambassador Mr Vipul paid a courtesy call today on H.E. Mr Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Envoy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on August 26. They discussed various aspects of the historic and strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia and issues of mutual interest. Amb. Vipul looked forward to further strengthening of the multifaceted bilateral relations during his tenure," India’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted on X. (ANI)

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