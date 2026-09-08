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Home / World / MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh highlights “invaluable” contribution of Indian businesses to India-Saudi relations

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh highlights “invaluable” contribution of Indian businesses to India-Saudi relations

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ANI
Updated At : 08:17 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 8 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met with Indian business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals in Saudi Arabia, commending their vital contribution to bilateral economic ties.

The minister is currently undertaking a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, marking his first official visit to the Kingdom. During his engagements in Riyadh, Singh discussed potential avenues for commercial collaboration, focusing on the promotion of partnerships encompassing trade, investment, tourism, and technology.

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“Had an enriching interaction with Indian businesspersons, entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals in Saudi Arabia. Appreciated their invaluable role in strengthening India-KSA bilateral economic ties and discussed opportunities to tap the business opportunities between the two countries, including promotion of partnerships in 3Ts--trade, investment, tourism and technology,” MoS Singh stated on X on Monday.

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https://x.com/KVSinghMPGonda/status/2097004525920166044?s=20

Singh also met with officials at the Embassy of India in Riyadh, urging them to maintain their dedication to advancing national diplomatic objectives.

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He participated in an environmental initiative at the diplomatic mission by planting a sapling.

“Planted a sapling at Embassy of India in Riyadh dedicated to my mother under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign--an initiative that beautifully reflects our enduring reverence for motherhood and our shared responsibility towards a greener and sustainable future,” Singh said on X.

Earlier, the minister paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the Saudi capital, before holding talks with Mansour Hilal Al Mushaiti, Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia, to address shared priorities in environmental protection and climate action.

Meanwhile, Singh met with Indian workers at the Al Fanar Company labour camp, acknowledging their foundational contribution to bilateral relations and reiterating the administration's dedication to the welfare of overseas citizens.

“Delighted to interact with Indian workers at the labour camp of the Al Fanar Company. Our workers play an important part in cementing our bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia. The welfare of the Indian diaspora abroad, especially Indian workers, is a priority of the Government of India,” Singh posted on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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