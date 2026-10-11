MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh plants sacred sapling under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative in Iceland

Reykjavik [Iceland], October 11 (ANI): Expanding India’s global green footprint, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, visited Thorsmork Forest in Iceland and planted a Rowan sapling as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

Highlighting his participation on social media on Saturday, the minister stated, “Visited the Thorsmork Forest in Iceland and witnessed the inspiring conservation efforts to restore and protect its unique ecosystem. Planted a Rowan sapling, a native Icelandic species, as part of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.”

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He also noted, “The Rowan tree is historically considered sacred in Icelandic folklore and often protected from harvesting.”

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Earlier on Friday, the Union Minister met Iceland’s Minister for the Environment, Energy and Climate, Johann Pall Johannsson, in Reykjavik. Their discussions focused on expanding bilateral ties in clean and renewable energy, climate action and sustainable development following Johannsson’s recent return from India after participating in the 2nd India-EFTA Prosperity Summit.

Describing the exchange, Singh posted, “Pleased to meet H.E. Johann Pall Johannsson, Minister for the Environment, Energy and Climate of Iceland, in Reykjavik today, who had just returned from India after attending the 2nd India-EFTA Prosperity Summit. Had a productive exchange on opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in clean/renewable energy, climate action and sustainable development.”

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He added, “Look forward to deepening our engagement in these important areas and advancing practical cooperation between our two countries.”

During his diplomatic itinerary, Singh also visited the Hellisheidi Power Plant, recognised globally as one of the world’s leading geothermal energy facilities.

Sharing details of the visit, he remarked, “Visited the Hellisheidi Power Plant in Iceland, one of the world’s leading geothermal energy facilities. An insightful visit showcasing Iceland’s innovative use of geothermal resources for clean and sustainable energy. Valuable lessons for strengthening India-Iceland cooperation in geothermal energy and the broader clean energy transition.”

Additionally, the minister interacted with officials of the Embassy of India in Reykjavik. He motivated staff members to advance diplomatic objectives with commitment, driving Prime Minister Modi’s vision of the 3Ts—Trade, Technology and Tourism—while strengthening bilateral partnerships across vital sectors. (ANI)

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