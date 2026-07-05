MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to lead India delegation at first UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is set to represent India at the inaugural United Nations' Global Dialogue on AI Governance and is leading an Indian delegation to Geneva, Switzerland, from July 6-7.

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Global Dialogue on AI Governance is a universal, multi-stakeholder UN forum established under General Assembly Resolution 79/325, following the Global Digital Compact adopted as part of the Pact of the Future in September 2024.

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The External Affairs Ministry stated that the Global Dialogue on AI in Geneva will receive the annual report of the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI (IISPA), which provides the first independent scientific assessment of the capabilities, emerging opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence.

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Engagements at the Dialogue will also include thematic discussions around four clusters covering AI's social and economic implications, bridging AI divides, safe and trustworthy AI and human rights in the AI context, the Ministry noted.

The Global Dialogue is a unique opportunity to advance international governance of artificial intelligence in ways that complement international, regional, national and multi-stakeholder efforts. Together with the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI that promotes scientific understanding, transparency, accountability and robust human oversight, the dialogue will help to build capacities, especially in developing countries, to direct the AI systems towards the pursuit of sustainable development.

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In line with the terms of reference and modalities adopted in August 2025, the Co-Chairs had also held several stakeholder consultations, including one in-person consultation held on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi in February 2026, the Ministry added.

The Global Dialogue on AI Governance will be addressed by Annalena Baerbock, President of the United Nations General Assembly alongside United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden, as well as Egriselda Lopez who is Permanent Representative of El Salvador to the United Nations and Co-Chair of the Global Dialogue on AI Governance, and Rein Tammsaar, Permanent Representative of Estonia to the United Nations and Co-Chair of the Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

Following the first session of the Global Dialogue on AI Governance on July 6-7 in Geneva, a second session will be held in New York in May 2027. (ANI)

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