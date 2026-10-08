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Home / World / MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to lead Indian delegation at Arctic Circle Assembly

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to lead Indian delegation at Arctic Circle Assembly

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ANI
Updated At : 11:56 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh is set to lead the Indian delegation on a visit to Reykjavik, Iceland, from October 8 to 10 to take part in the annual meeting of the Arctic Circle Assembly (ACA), as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In alignment with statements from the MEA, during ACA 2026, MoS Singh will take part in the plenary session titled 'Melting Poles: Perspectives from India and Singapore'. Furthermore, the Minister of State will deliver the opening remarks at the session titled 'Arctic and Climate Change Perspectives from Observer States', organised by India.

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"India’s Arctic Policy 2022 is based on six pillars covering science, climate and environment, economic development, connectivity, governance and capacity building. Given the growing inter-linkages between the Arctic and Indo-Pacific regions, India has been enhancing cooperation with the Arctic, particularly in the fields of polar research, climate and environmental issues. MoS would be presenting India’s perspective on various aspects of the Arctic in the ACA meetings," the MEA noted on Wednesday.

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"MoS is also scheduled to hold a bilateral discussion with the Foreign Minister of Iceland while in Reykjavik. Bilateral relations between India and Iceland are friendly and have expanded significantly, driven by the recent landmark India-EFTA TEPA, regular high-level diplomatic dialogues, and partnerships in geothermal, fisheries and clean energy," it added.

As stated by the event organisers, the Arctic Circle Assembly represents the largest annual international gathering on the Arctic, drawing up to 2,500 participants hailing from more than 70 nations. The annual meeting takes place every October within the Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre situated in Reykjavik, Iceland.

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Based in Reykjavik, the Arctic Circle Secretariat oversees the coordination of the assembly and its forums, alongside managing diverse Arctic Circle platforms. The secretariat likewise manages communication and collaboration involving Arctic Circle partners, state administrations, media outlets, and all stakeholders engaged with the Arctic and its prospective trajectory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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