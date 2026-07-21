MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to visit Kyrgyz Republic for SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will undertake a two-day official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic from July 23 to 24 to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

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In an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday, the MEA outlined the details of the Minister's upcoming visit to Cholpon-Ata city.

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"Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh will undertake an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic on 23-24 July, 2026 to participate in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), to be held in Cholpon-Ata city," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

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Highlighting the agenda of the deliberations, the Ministry stated that the meeting serves as a prelude to the upcoming Heads of State summit.

"The SCO CFM Meeting is held in preparation for the SCO Leadership Summit, scheduled to be held in Bishkek on 31 August - 01 September 2026. The Foreign Ministers will review progress in key areas of SCO cooperation and exchange views on matters of regional and international significance. They are expected to finalize documents and decisions for adoption by the Heads of the State at the Bishkek Summit," the MEA added.

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The MEA further noted that MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh will engage in high-level multilateral interactions during his stay.

"During the visit, the Minister of State is expected to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from SCO Member States on the sidelines of the CFM," the statement added. (ANI)

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