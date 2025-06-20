DT
MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to visit Mozambique and Zimbabwe

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to visit Mozambique and Zimbabwe

ANI
Updated At : 09:00 PM Jun 20, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India (MoS), Kirti Vardhan Singh will pay an official visit to Mozambique and Zimbabwe from June 21-28, an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In Mozambique, MoS will represent India at the celebrations marking the 50 years of Independence of Mozambique on June 25. As Mozambique celebrates 50 years of its independence, India and Mozambique will also commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations. MoS is expected to call on the President Daniel Francisco Chapo.

Singh will hold bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Mozambique with the objective of furthering bilateral relations between the two countries. MoS will interact with the members of Indian diaspora in Maputo. Mozambique has a vibrant Indian community which numbers around 25,000, as per the statement.

Singh will, thereafter, visit Zimbabwe where he will call on the top leadership of the country. He is also expected to meet several Ministers and other functionaries of the Government of Zimbabwe. Thereafter, he will travel to KAZA (Kavango Zambezi) Transfrontier Conservation Area (TFCA), Victoria Falls city to engage on matters related to Conservation, Wildlife Protection Management and Climate Change. MoS will also interact with the member of Indian diaspora in Zimbabwe.

MoS' visit to Mozambique and Zimbabwe is expected to further strengthen India's strong bilateral relations with these countries.

India enjoys warm, friendly and substantive ties with Mozambique. Trade links between Mozambique and the western states of India go back to several centuries, and pre-date the colonial era. These ancient people-to-people links have been built upon in modern times to forge a strong bilateral relationship based on regular political contacts, ever-deepening economic engagement, and a well-integrated Indian community in Mozambique, as per Indian High Commission in Maputo.

India and Zimbabwe have a long history of close and cordial relations. India supported Zimbabwe's freedom struggle, as per the MEA. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

