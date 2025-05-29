MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to visit Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

DT
Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will visit Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic from May 29 to June 6 where he will hold multiple bilateral meetings and interactiion with Indian diaspora.
ANI
Updated At : 01:31 AM May 29, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is set to visit Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic from May 29 to June 6, where he will hold multiple bilateral meetings and interactions with the Indian diaspora.

MoS Singh will embark for Tajikistan on Thursday, where Singh will lead the Indian delegation to the High-Level International Conference on Glacier Preservation in Dushanbe (May 29-June 1). According to the Ministry of External Affairs, he will hold bilateral meetings with the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan and other dignitaries, as well as engage with the Indian community in Tajikistan.

From Dushanbe, MoS will travel to the Kyrgyz Republic. In Bishkek, MoS will hold bilateral meetings with the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister and other dignitaries. MoS will also interact with the Indian community in Kyrgyzstan during the visit, MEA said.

MoS Singh will also lead the Indian delegation to the IX Meeting of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Programme (GSLEP) Steering Committee, being held on June 5 to June 6 in Issyk-Kul, the Kyrgyz Republic.

India enjoys a multifaceted, mutually beneficial strategic partnership with the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan. The upcoming visit by MoS Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh to Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic will help in further consolidation of India's ties, the MEA stated.

Relations between India and Tajikistan have been traditionally close and cordial. Since

the establishment of diplomatic relations on 28 August 1992, regular high-level visits between

the two countries have further cemented the bilateral ties. Deep-rooted historical and cultural

linkages have helped expand and widen the relationship to a new level. Cooperation between

the two countries encompasses all aspects of human endeavor, with special focus on military

and defense ties.

Additionally, India and Kyrgyzstan are Strategic Partners. The Kyrgyz Republic supported India in securing full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and has also

supported the bid of India for permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

In recent times, India-Kyrgyz relations have expanded in several areas of bilateral engagement, including defence, security, trade, and investment. Both countries also share common concerns about the threat of terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

