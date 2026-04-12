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Home / World / MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh's visit to Shwedagon Pagoda highlights spiritual connection between India and Myanmar

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh's visit to Shwedagon Pagoda highlights spiritual connection between India and Myanmar

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ANI
Updated At : 09:35 AM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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Yangon [Myanmar], April 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, paid a visit to Shwedagon Pagoda and highlighted the age-old spiritual connect between India and Myanmar.

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In a post on X, he said, "Visited the iconic Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. The deep spiritual connect between our two countries is age-old and abiding, and the foundation of our flourishing people-to-people ties today."

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The Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, is a 2,500-2,600-year-old, 99-meter-tall golden stupa, revered as a major Buddhist pilgrimage site holding relics of Gautama Buddha, including eight strands of his hair. Known for its immense gold plating and gem-encrusted stupa, it represents classic Mon and Myanmar architecture on Singuttara Hill, heavily linked to Indian cultural influence and diplomacy.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the pagoda in 2017. India has supported the restoration of historical sites in Myanmar, including the nearby Ananda Temple, emphasising strong cultural and Buddhist connections.

Earlier, he also offered prayers at the Maravijaya Pagoda in Nay Pyi Taw.

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On Friday, Singh called on representatives of new government in Naypyidaw. In a post on X, he said, "Called on representatives of new Government in Nay Pyi Taw today, including Vice Presidents H.E U Nyo Saw and H.E Daw Nan Ni Ni Aye and Foreign Minister H.E. U Tin Maung Swe. India and Myanmar are close partners with age-old ties, as well as land and maritime neighbours. India remains committed to further strengthening its multifaceted bilateral cooperation with Myanmar."

Singh also called on U Min Aung Hlaing and handed over a letter of felicitations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him on his assumption of office as the President of Myanmar.

In a post on X, he said, "Called on H.E. U Min Aung Hlaing, and handed over a letter of felicitations from Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him on his assumption of office as the President of Myanmar today. Myanmar and India are close partners with age-old ties, as well as land and maritime neighbours. India remains committed to further strengthening its multifaceted bilateral cooperation with Myanmar under its 'Neighbourhood First', 'Act East' and 'MAHASAGAR' policies, and to extending developmental assistance for the benefit of the people of Myanmar."

MoS Singh was on a four-day visit to Myanmar from April 8 to April 11 to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new President in Naypyidaw. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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